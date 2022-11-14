Amazon early Black Friday Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B toothbrush deals from $26.50 (40% off)

Justin Kahn -
40% off $26.50+

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Crest and Oral-B products including teeth whitening kits, electric toothbrushes, and more. One standout offer from the bunch is the 16-pack of Crest Glamorous White 3D Whitestrips for $27.99 shipped. It will drop to $26.59 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $40, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A perfect chance to land a set ahead of holiday get togethers and the like, it provides 16 sets of whitening strips as well as a pair of express treatments that will brighten your smile in just one hour. They feature a “no-slip” grip and are “safe on enamel” by way of the same ingredients dentists use, according to Crest. Head below for more early Black Friday oral care deals at up to 40% off

More early Black Friday Oral-B deals:

Once you oral care routine has been upgraded and updated, swing by our fashion deal hub to do the same for your wardrobe. There are loads of early Black Friday sales now live, not the least of which has Lululemon November specials starting from just $9. You can browse through that sale and plenty more of them right there

Crest Glamorous White 3D Whitestrips feature:

  • Includes 14 glamorous white teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 bonus 1-hour express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip
  • Glamourous white whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste has been used for 4 weeks
  • 1-hour express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan
  • Advanced seal Technology’s no Slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth
  • Safe on enamel using the same whitening ingredient as dentists

