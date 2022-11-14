Kershaw’s Emerson pocket knife features a 3.25-inch D2 blade for edge retention at $41

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Emerson Pocket Knife for $41.11 shipped. Down from $50 at Amazon, this comes within $1 of the the 2022 low that we’ve tracked, and is the best price that we’ve seen in months. Note: This pocket knife is not eligible to ship to all locations within the US. The blade here is comprised of D2 steel, which features a high carbon and high chromium composition, making it ideal for edge retention and hardness. The wave-shape feature is unique to the Emerson here and “is a favorite feature among military, rescue, and law enforcement” for the opening mechanism. On top of that, the pocket clip itself is reversible for left- or right-handed carry, and the blade measures 3.25-inches in length. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Not sure where to start with buying a pocket knife? We have plenty of recommendations in our roundup of the best options on the market in our opinion. Personally, I carry a Civivi Elementum and absolutely love the blade and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

Kershaw Emerson Pocket Knife features:

From award-winning technologies and advanced materials to the solid sound of the blade lockup, when you’re carrying a Kershaw, you know you’re carrying the real thing. With Kershaw, you get incredible bang for your hard-earned buck. Even our inexpensive models are impressive. In fact, everything about a Kershaw is solid, crafted, reliable.

