ONYX LZR e-bikes see exclusive first post-launch discount at up to $560 off from $1,839

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers an exclusive 20% discount on the latest ONYX LZR e-bike lineup. There’s up to $560 in savings available and pricing starts at $1,839 when you use the code TOYS20 at checkout. The more powerful 900W ONYX LZR is discounted to $2,329.20 with the sale, saving you the most today at $560 off. Launching back in August for $2,799, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked as it was on sale for $2,000 when pre-orders were live, making this the first post-launch sale. We take a deeper dive into the ONYX LZR over at Electrek, and then you can keep reading to find out more about how these e-bikes can overhaul your daily commute.

The 900W ONYX LZR features up to 70 miles of range depending on what mode you choose before it’s time to plug back in. It can hit speeds of up to 28 MPH in pedal assist mode as well, which is quite fast all things considered. However, the one thing to keep in mind is that with a 70-mile range battery it’ll take up to seven hours to charge it at 2A, meaning you should likely plug it in overnight to have enough power to ride the next day.

Of course, the ONYX LZR e-bikes require no gas or oil to function, making them a solid choice for your green commuting needs. Plus, it can be nice to get some fresh air when riding to or from work, heading to the store, or just driving over to a friend’s house. All-in-all, these e-bikes are a fantastic choice for traversing the city at all times of the year.

ONYX LZR e-bike features:

The perfectly balanced dirt jump geometry of the LZR PRO 900W frame elevates performance to new heights, making leveled-out large airs effortless. The pro is built sturdy and equipped to handle everything you throw at it. More tricks and even greater leaps may be performed in far less time thanks to the 120 Nm torque of this frame and motor combo.

