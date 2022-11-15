Philips’ latest model Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush returns to low at $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $34.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50 and now on sale for $40 at Best Buy, this is the latest model 4100 at 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. With today’s deal, the Philips Sonicare 4100 is sitting at one of the lowest-prices you’ll find for an electric toothbrush in its class from the big brands. A notable option for refreshing your aging solution or for gifts this holiday season, it features a built-in pressure sensor as well as the usual 2-minute timer and Quadpacer to ensure each quadrant gets covered properly during brushing sessions. The USB charger stand to keeps thing juiced up and at the ready is a nice touch as well. Head below for additional details.

A another affordable option worth consideration is the Philips One by Sonicare lineup. You can find rechargeable models sitting in the $25 range right now with a similar feature set as the model above and an arguably modern-looking design. You won’t get the charging stand, but they do ship with a travel-ready case you won’t get above.

While yesterday’s early Black Friday Oral-B sale has come and gone now, you can still score the Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Toothbrush at the discounted rate of $50 shipped. Regularly $80, this one delivers a higher-end experience with LED battery indicators, and more. Get a closer look at this deal while it’s still available.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Electric Toothbrush features:

Removes up to 5x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush*

Pressure sensor and two intensity settings protect sensitive gums from overbrushing

2 minute SmarTimer with QuadPacer ensure Dentist-recommended brushing time

Brush head replacement reminder ensures your brush head is always effective

Long battery life with battery light indicator: One charge last for 2 weeks

Includes: 1 Philips Sonicare 4100 handle, 1 Optimal Plaque Control (C2) brush head, and 1 USB charger (wall adaptor not included)

