ASUS VivoBook S 14X with 120Hz 2.8K OLED HDR display hits new low of $653 ($247 off)

Reg. $900 $653

Amazon is offering the ASUS VivoBook S 14X OLED i5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $652.89 shipped. Down from $900, this is among the first discounts that we’ve tracked all-time, making today’s price a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to deliver a premium experience without breaking the bank, you’ll find that this laptop offers a number of high-end features. For starters, there’s a 2.8K 2880×1800 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 550-nit brightness. There’s 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum as well as DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. On top of that, there’s a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and 8GB of DDR4 memory in tow. For I/O, there’s a lot to enjoy thanks to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, dual Thunderbolt 4, and even USB-A. Keep reading for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Put Samsung’s M50B 32-inch 1080p smart monitor on your desk so it can work both when a computer is connected and when it’s unplugged. It’s on sale for $230, which marks an Amazon low that we’ve tracked and allows you to enjoy a more premium experience at your desk without breaking the bank.

ASUS VivoBook S 14X OLED Laptop features:

Explore every possibility with Vivobook S 14X OLED, the outstanding laptop that combines bold style with powerful performance. Powered by Intel processor, and featuring a 180° lay-flat hinge and a high-capacity SSD, it’s your perfect choice for productivity, creativity or entertainment. Its stunning 16:10 2.8K OLED display is TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care, and the redesigned chassis is finished in fresh new colors for a totally new and sleek look. There are plenty of convenient I/O ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and it includes all the latest ASUS technology including ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Audio. Whatever your needs, Vivobook S 14X OLED is the answer — so start exploring now!

