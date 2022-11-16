Gerber’s 14-function MP600 multi-tool nears 2022 low at $56 on Amazon (Reg. $80)

Patrick Campanale
Reg. $80 $56

Amazon is offering the Gerber MP600 Needle Nose Multi-Tool Pliers for $56.25 shipped. Down from $80 at Amazon, this marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in all of 2022 there. This multi-tool is one of Gerber’s better models to put on your belt. There’s a lot of functions to be had here, including 14 total tools which range from the needle nose pliers to a file, wire crimper, flathead screwdriver, knife, serrated blade, and many more. You’ll get a ballistic nylon sheath so to keep your multi-tool at the ready on your belt and the stainless steel construction ensures it’ll last a lifetime. Speaking of lifetime, Gerber guarantees this multi-tool for as long as you own it. Keep reading for more.

The Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knife is perfect if you just need a simple compact blade to slip into a pocket. It comes in at $24 on Amazon and delivers a folding design as well as a deep pocket clip for discreet carry. On top of that, the 2.4-inch blade is made from 8Cr13MoV and finished with matte black wash for corrosion resistance.

When it comes to multi-tools, there’s a lot to think about before buying one. To take the guess-work out of your purchase, we have plenty of recommendations to consider in our roundup of the best options on the market. Personally, I carry a Leatherman Surge and absolutely love the function and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

Gerber MP600 Multi-Tool features:

14 tools cater to a variety of tasks – at home, at work, or downrange. One-hand opening design is accessible + simple to use. Solid stainless steel construction offers durable use over time. Included ballistic nylon sheath keeps the tool ready at a moment’s notice. Proudly made in the USA at Gerber’s Portland, Oregon factory.

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

