Vineyard Vines takes 50% off all outlet styles from $8 + 30% off sweaters for the holidays

50% off from $8

Vineyard Vines is offering 50% off all outlet styles with code BF22 at checkout and 30% off all sweaters with code MERRY at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Waffle 1/4-Zip Sweater Top that’s currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $93. The waffle design is classic and it’s infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, you can choose from three color options and it has elevated features including a leather pull-tab and whale embroidered logo for a stylish touch. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

