JBL’s Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar Surround System falls to new low of $380, more from $130

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of JBL Audio gear with deals starting from $130. Leading the way here is the JBL Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar System for $379.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $600, this Woot deal is the lowest option we’ve seen out there and beats the previous low by $100. You can currently pick up this system over at Amazon for $500 and $400 from JBL directly. When you combine the soundbar with the wireless subwoofer and surround speakers, you will get a wireless 5.1-channel surround setup that is compatible with Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II, and DTS with a total system power of 510W. The two detachable wireless surround speakers have up to 10 hours of battery life with the 10-inch subwoofer adding punchy bass. The soundbar itself has three HDMI inputs with a single HDMI output with ARC so you can have all your devices connected through the bar. Bluetooth is also supported here with JBL SoundShift allowing you to instantly switch between TV and phone audio sources. Head below for more JBL deals.

More JBL Audio deals:

*All factory refurbished JBL Audio products come with 1-year JBL Manufacturer Limited Warranty

**Grade A refurbished JBL Speaker comes with 1-year eReplacements Limited Warranty

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV too? We’re currently tracking the VIZIO 2022 model 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $579 which is within $1 of the lowest price we’ve tracked. VIZIO’s 4K TVs have always delivered notable value for the price and the MQX line is no different with WiFi 6E, a 120Hz panel, Variable Refresh Rate tech, Dolby Vision, and support for Alexa, Apple HomeKit gear, and Google Assistant voice commands.

JBL Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

The JBL bar 5. 1 transforms from a soundboard into a true wireless 5. 1 home theater system for an epic Movie and music–listening experience

Enjoy rich and thrilling bass from a 10″ (250mm) wireless subwoofer with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires

Easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to ultra HD

With Dolby digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible

