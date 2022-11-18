Z GRILLS launches early holiday pricing across pellet grill lineup from $339

Z GRILLS is currently offering a number of the year’s best prices across its wide range of pellet grills to upgrade your outdoor cooking setup. Our favorite model is the L6002E 572-Square Inch Pellet Grill plus $20 gift card for $339 shipped. Down from a $479 list price and $409 going rate at Home Depot, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your outdoor grilling game to the next level, this Z GRILLS pellet grill features 572-square inches of cooking space. On top of that, you can sear over direct heat at temperatures up to 750F, which is something that we don’t normally see for pellet grills. Another feature is Z GRILLS’ digital PID control board which helps you to dial in the exact settings with ease. Keep reading for more Z GRILLS deals.

Additional Z GRILLS discounts:

Don’t forget that the Alexa-enabled Traeger Pro Series 780 wood pellet grill is on sale for its all-time low of $150 off. Down from $1,000, it’s on sale for $850 as we head into Black Friday. Then, give our home goods guide a look for other great ways you can save on upgrading your kitchen this season. Black Friday is just a week away, so you’ll want to keep it locked there for all the best discounts to find.

Z GRILLS L6002E Pellet Grill features:

With unmatched versatility, convenience, and build quality, the Z Grills L6002E is everything you need to be the pitmaster for years to come. This grill features a digital PID control board and advanced technology for precise temperatures. Our grills are designed with your experience in mind. From searing over direct heat at high temperatures to making sure all the grease goes to the right place, the L6002E packs all the necessary features to make your outdoor cooking experience hassle-free

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!