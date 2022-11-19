LG’s 5.1.3-Ch. 570W sound bar upgrades your home theater at $697 (Save $200), more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a number of LG sound bars from $127 shipped. Our top pick is the S90QY 5.1.3-Channel 570W Sound Bar for $696.99. Down from $897, today’s deal not only saves $200 but also marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon. This Dolby Atmos-enabled sound bar will deliver a solid home theater audio setup to your living room. It features 5.1.3-channels of audio and lets you “hear every line of dialogue clearly.” It’s also compatible with smart home platforms like Assistant and Alexa, as well as Chromecast and AirPlay 2 for listening to music and more. All-in-all, this will make your house the home theater destination of friends and family this holiday season. Check out the other discounted sound bars at Amazon before heading below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Polk Audio Signa S2 instead. While it doesn’t offer 5.1.3 channels, and there’s no native upward firing speakers for Dolby Atmos here, it’s still a solid upgrade from your TV’s built-in audio system. The wireless subwoofer will allow you to enjoy room-thumping audio and be immersed in your favorite movies for just $149, making it a compelling option all around.

Don’t forget that VIZIO’s new 50-inch MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TV is on sale for $579 shipped right now. Normally $630, this discount brings the TV within just $1 of its all-time low at Amazon. Ready to deliver a premium 4K 120Hz experience to your home theater, VIZIO’s latest TV is the perfect addition to your new Dolby Atmos sound bar as it supports Dolby Vision HDR.

LG S90QY 5.1.3-Ch. Sound Bar features:

With 570 watts for an impressive home theater setup, envelop yourself in a stunning surround sound experience with 5.1.3 channels and hear every line of dialogue clearly with an up-firing center channel. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X bring multidimensional sound to your room—including up-firing height channels to deliver powerful, moving audio that flows all around you, even overhead. Unleash the power of IMAX content at home with IMAX Enhanced. Stereo (2-channel) content is upmixed to immersive, multichannel audio with Meridian Horizon’s adaptive upmixing technology

