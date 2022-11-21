Backcountry Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: North Face, Patagonia, more

The Backcountry Black Friday Sale starts today with up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can find deals on Patagonia, the North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research, Helly Hansen, Stoic, Sorel, and many more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Retro Pile Vest for men that’s currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $129. This very on-trend vest is a great gift idea for the holiday season and you can choose from several color options. It’s a perfect layering piece for cool weather and pairs nicely with casual wear. Plus, it has zippered pockets to store essentials as well. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

