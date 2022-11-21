Cole Haan’s Giving Event takes up to 40% off sitewide + 50% off select styles

Cole Haan starts its Giving Event with up to 40% off sitewide and 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, sneakers, hiking styles, outerwear, accessories, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Wagner Grand Apron Chukka Boots that are marked down to $160 and originally sold for $300. These boots will easily elevate your look and pair nicely with jeans or chino pants alike. You can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. This style would also make an amazing holiday gift as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here. Plus, you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals this week.

