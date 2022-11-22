Macy’s Black Friday Sale begins today with up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s Black Friday Sale kicks off today with up to 65% off top brands for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this time you can score great deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Nike, Michael Kors, Coach, and many more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Estate Quarter-Zip Pullover for men. This pullover was originally priced at $125 and during the sale you can find it for $80. This sweater is a classic and a luxurious piece to add to any wardrobe. The pull tab has a leather design and it was made with Ralph Lauren’s signature estate-rib fabric, which is brushed, peached and then washed for incredible softness. You can choose from nine versatile color options and with nearly 500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Be sure to find additional deals below and stop by our fashion guide for even more Black Friday deals happening today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

