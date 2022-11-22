Save $300 on Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop 5 with i5 processor at new low of $1,000

Amazon is now offering the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch i5/8GB/512GB for $999.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this 18% discount, or solid $300 price drop marks the first price drop since launch and a new all-time low. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i5 processor and 8GB of system memory, the Surface Laptop 5 is a great combination of style and speed. The 13.5-inch touchscreen comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio which gives you more screen real estate for improved multi-tasking, which is backed by the processing power provided. You’ll also get 512GB of SSD storage so all your programs and files will load quickly to further increase productivity. I/O of the Surface Laptop 5 includes a built-in USB-C and USB-A port, Surface Connect for charging, and a headphone jack. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

For some users, the I/O built into the Surface Laptop 5 may be limiting. In that case, you can use some of your savings here and pick up the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 for $200. Over the Surface Connect connection, you instantly gain additional USB ports and Ethernet. The included 199W power supply will keep your laptop charged while also providing any power for devices connected to the hub. You will have two front-facing USB-C ports with two more on the back side right beside two USB-As. As previously mentioned, you do gain a Gigabit Ethernet port with this hub so you don’t have to rely on wireless internet while at home or in your office.

Want to instead make the jump to Apple Silicon? We’re currently tracking the Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB down at its best price ever of $799 in several colorways. While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch i5/8GB/512GB features:

Multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core, with Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen. Sleek and beautiful, in choice of size—13.5” or 15”—and colors from bold to subtle, including new Sage. Plus battery life for real life to do your thing your way all day. Surface Laptop 5 gives you the perfect balance to do it all on your terms and make an impact.

