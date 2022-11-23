Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch with 14-day battery life hits second-best price yet at $120 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch for $119.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $180, this marks a return to its second-best price so far that we’ve tracked at Amazon. For further comparison, we did see it fall as low as $86 back in September, though this is the lowest price since then. Ready to keep track of your winter workouts, whether inside or out, this smartwatch features 90 built-in sports modes so you can keep tabs on various fitness routines. On top of that, it’s waterproof up to 50 meters which means that you can use it when swimming, showering, or anything else that gets your wrist wet. The features are far from over though, you’ll find that the GTR 2 also packs 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and much more. Plus, it can go for up to 14 days between charges, meaning you can forget about having to remember to place it on the dock every night. Keep reading for more.

Spend a fraction of your savings on this 10-pack of silicone bands for your new smartwatch. Having multiple bands makes it easy to match your fitness tracker to the outfit you’re wearing that day. Coming in at just $16 on Amazon, you’ll be spending just over $1.50 per band here which is quite budget-friendly all things considered.

Prefer Apple Watch? Well, we have the best deals on Apple’s wearable all gathered together into one post so you can easily browse the lowest Black Friday prices as we find them. One standout deal is the brand-new Ultra, which is down to $739 across the lineup, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and only the second discount to date.

Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch features:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTR 2. Ask questions, get translations, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more. Also, you can answer calls on your smart watch via the built-in microphone and speaker upon the connection to your phone via Bluetooth. The GTR 2 is equipped with a powerful 471mAh battery that can last 14 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you wherever your exercise takes you. Control mobile music playback through GTR 2 and transfer your favorite songs to this smart watch which has a massive 3GB of local music storage.

