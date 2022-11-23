Kershaw’s folding pocket knives go on sale from $14 ahead of Black Friday: Blur $60, more

Amazon is now offering a number of discounts on Kershaw’s folding pocket knives from $14 as we head into Black Friday. Our top pick from the sale is the Blur Serrated Pocket Knife for $60.07 shipped. Down from $75, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past year. With a reversible pocket clip, you can carry it on the left or right side with either the tip up or down, making it quite versatile. There’s a SpeedSafe assisted opening mechanism which makes for quick one-handed blade opening and the liner lock keeps the blade in place during use as well. The serrated blade makes cutting even tough materials, like rope or branches, an easy task. Check out Amazon for other Kershaw discounts then head below for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the OLIGHT i3E EOS 90-lumen LED flashlight. It’s just $10 at Amazon and is something that I don’t leave the house without personally. Delivering 90 lumens of brightness wherever you point the i3E EOS, this flashlight is ultra-compact and uses just a single AAA battery to function, making it easy to keep spares on hand and never have to worry about plugging it in.

Not sure where to start with buying a pocket knife? We have plenty of recommendations in our roundup of the best options on the market in our opinion. Personally, I carry a Civivi Elementum and absolutely love the blade and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

Kershaw Blur Pocket Knife features:

With a big, slightly recurved blade ideal for multitasking, Kershaw Blurs offer amazing slicing and piercing capabilities good for tackling tough jobs. The Blur family of knives have many different versions from the steels to the handle materials. The same great, useful, powerful blade shape with fierce design offer users consistency and dependability. The low profile pocketclip rests on the frame making it easy to pull from the pocket. For right-handed tip up or tip-down carry, users experience trusted SpeedSafe Assisted Opening, razor sharpness, and corrosion and wear resistance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!