Roborock’s smart cleaning bots and auto docks hit the best prices of the year for Black Friday

Roborock Black Friday price drops have finally arrived with hundreds of dollars in savings across its entire lineup of intelligent cleaning bots. Spanning a range of options starting at $180 to fulfill the needs of just about any household, you’ll find massive markdowns on everything from its entry-level cleaners right up to the state-of-the-art flagship models with smart docking stations that deliver a truly autonomous cleaning experience. Head below for a complete breakdown of the Roborock Black Friday deals.

Roborock Black Friday deals – flagship S7 series

Roborock’s award-winning S7 series of autonomous cleaning robots sit atop the brand’s lineup with flagship features, dual vacuuming and mopping action, optional smart docks that can automatically empty the dust bin, replenish the water reserves in the cleaning bot, and wash the mopping maps, alongside delivering some of the most powerful suction out there at up to 5100Pa.

The higher-end options here also deliver what the brand refers to as ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance allowing them to “navigate around common domestic hazards” by way of the onboard RGB camera and latest neural processing unit – they even have onboard lighting so they can easily move through your space in the dark. The S7 MaxV, for example, can “recognize the furniture in your home and place them on the map automatically. It can also identify your floors in each room and recommend cleaning patterns and scrub intensity accordingly.”

Roborock S7 $410 (Reg. $650) 2500Pa HyperForce suction Ultrasonic mopping tech with carpet recognition Comprehensive app and voice control LiDAR Navigation with Adaptive Route Algorithms 180-minute runtime

(Reg. $650) Roborock S7+ $680 (Reg. $950) Self-Empty Dock with 120-day capacity 2500Pa HyperForce suction Ultrasonic mopping tech with carpet recognition LiDAR Navigation with Adaptive Route Algorithms Comprehensive app and voice control 180-minute runtime

(Reg. $950)

Roborock S7MaxV $640 (Reg. $860) 5100Pa suction ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle avoidance Onboard RGB camera Supports real-time video calling Built-in mopping Comprehensive app and voice control LiDAR Navigation 180-minute runtime

(Reg. $860) Roborock S7MaxV+ $870 (Reg. $1,160) Self-Empty Dock with 120-day capacity 5100Pa suction ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle avoidance Onboard RGB camera Supports real-time video calling Built-in mopping Comprehensive app and voice control LiDAR Navigation 180-minute runtime

(Reg. $1,160) Roborock S7MaxV Ultra $1,060 (Reg. $1,400) Roborock’s smartest robot combo yet Self-Empty Dock with 120-day capacity, auto water refill, and mop cleaning 5100Pa suction ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle avoidance Onboard RGB camera Supports real-time video calling Built-in mopping Comprehensive app and voice control LiDAR Navigation 180-minute runtime

(Reg. $1,400)

Roborock S5 to the MAX

While it might not be as cutting edge or as powerful as the S7 models, the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner still delivers a solid automatic cleaning system to your home and at a more affordable price tag. Similar LiDAR navigation with adaptive route algorithms and 180-minute runtimes are present here, not to mention voice commands and smartphone control for scheduling, suction adjustments, real-time mapping, and no-go/no-mop zones. You can also create invisible walls and save up to 4 levels of maps including individual rooms alongside the 2,000Pa suction.

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

Q5 series with autonomous self-emptying

Another highlight from the Roborock Black Friday deals delivers solid price drops on its Q5 Robot Vacuum – now available with and without the self-empty dock. This model sits in the middle of the lineup, offering notable value and a deep feature set without getting up into the higher-end price range.

You’re looking at full smart control over its 2700Pa suction with LiDAR navigation, Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice command support and 3D mapping so it can learn exactly where your furniture and floor materials lay to efficiently clean your space for you (up to four different floor maps are supported here). Joining app control for setting cleaning schedules, vacuum routes, suction power adjustments, invisible walls, and no-go zones, the Q5 can run for up to 180 minutes at a time to cover up to 3,230-square feet on a single charge.

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum $300 (Reg. $430)

(Reg. $430) Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum $480 (Reg. $800) Incl. Self-Empty Dock

(Reg. $800)

More Roborock Black Friday deals:

Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum $180 (Reg. $290)

(Reg. $290) Roborock Q7+ Robot Vacuum $550 (Reg. $800) Incl. Self-Empty Dock

(Reg. $800) Roborock Q7Max Robot Vacuum and Mop $400 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Roborock Q7Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $870) Incl. Self-Empty Doc

(Reg. $870) Roborock Dyad Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum $315 (Reg. $450)

