Aqara Black Friday Sale offers best prices of the year on HomeKit camera, more from $14

Aqara makes some of our favorite HomeKit accesories at 9to5Toys, and now many of its offerings are seeing deep discounts as its annual Black Friday sale goes live. Courtesy of Amazon, everything from its latest HomeKit hubs to add-on sensors and accessories are getting in on the savings, all of which start from $14. These are all some of the best prices of the year on the lineup if not just delivering new all-time lows outright.

Aqara Black Friday discounts now going live!

A favorite from the savings this time around puts one of Aqara’s flagship offerings in the spotlight with an all-time low discount on its recently-released G3 Camera Hub. Dropping down to $79.99, today’s offer is delivering $29 in savings from the usual $109 price tag while matching our previous mention from back over Prime Day for the all-time low.

Centered around HomeKit Secure Video, the G3 Camera Hub packs a 2K sensor that’s limited to 1080p feeds through Apple’s system into a all-in-one design that also includes a Zigbee hub on top of its surveillance capabilities. Over at 9to5Mac, we just took a hands-on look at what the new release from Aqara has to offer, and walked away quite impressed by its ability to create a low-cost HomeKit setup. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, with AI facial and gesture recognition to round out the package.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in on the Aqara action, its M2 Smart Hub is also on sale for one of the best prices of the year. While you’d more regularly pay $60, the Black Friday savings are delivering a more affordable $47.99 price tag. Arriving as one of the latest centerpieces of Aqara’s smart home ecosystem, its M2 hub connects with all of the brand’s other accessories over Zigbee 3.0. There’s still HomeKit support here front and center, but with a new design that brings Ethernet into the mix for more reliable connectivity. It will also become Matter-compatible in the coming months to allow connected Aqara devices such as the sensors and the Curtain Driver E1 to support the new Matter standard. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, as well.

Automate your curtains with a 20% discount on Aqara’s latest

Moving away from the hubs which act as centerpieces of your setup, another one of the brand’s latest releases is also getting in on the savings. Just launching earlier this year, the new Curtain Driver E1 has dropped to $71.99; down from the usual $100 price tag. Those 20% in savings deliver one of the first chances to save and matches the best we’ve seen in months.

Much like all of the other accessories in the Aqara stable, the Curtain Driver E1 pairs over Zigbee 3.0 to the rest of your setup. That delivers support for all of the usual smart home integrations like HomeKit, Alexa, Google, IFTTT and even the upcoming Matter standard. The battery-powered device can run for 1-year on a single charge, and there’s also support for schedules based on sunrise and sunset.

Save on Aqara sensors in Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale

As per usual with these savings events, the Black Friday price cuts are also making for a notable time to stock up on sensors and other add-ons from Aqara. Delivering some of the best prices of the year, you’ll be able to expand a Zigbee network with tons of different accessories, like any of the following:

