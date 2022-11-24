ASUS’ ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 270Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new low of $529, more from $65

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of monitors from Acer, AOC, Dell, ViewSonic, Sceptre, and more starting from $65. Leading the way here is the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 270Hz Gaming Monitor for $529 shipped. Normally going for $700, this 24% discount, or solid $171 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked. Featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology, you will experience next to no tearing or ghosting while gaming. This monitor will also run at an overclocked 270Hz refresh rate to give you even more frame to react to enemies quickly. You’ll get two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports to use for your computer and consoles plus a built-in USB hub. Each monitor is color-calibrated at the factory and can cover around 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Keep reading for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

We’re also tracking the just-released LG DualUp 28-inch 2560×2880 display at an all-time low of $617. Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other. Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Then make sure to stop by our main Black Friday deal hub.

ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 270Hz 1440p gaming monitor features:

27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) HDR gaming monitor with ultrafast 270Hz (overclocking) refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification

Console Specs: Full HD(1920 X 1080)@120Hz & 1440P (2560 x 1440)@60Hz output on PS5, 1440P(2560 x 1440)@120Hz VRR output on Xbox Series X/S

Robust connectivity with DisplayPort 1.4 DSC x2, HDMI (v2.0) x2, and USB 3.0 x2 ports

