JBL’s Boombox 2 Bluetooth speaker with 24-hour battery life hits new $300 low (Save $200)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersjblBlack Friday 2022
Reg. $500 $300

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.95 shipped. Down from $500, today’s deal comes in at $99 below the previous best price to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your parties to the next level, this speaker calls back to the iconic age of boomboxes delivering an experience like none other. The speaker packs a large bass woofer design for thumping audio and the impressively large battery delivers up to 24 hours of usage before it’s time to plug back in. And, since the battery is so large, there’s even a built-in USB-A port on the back so you can use it to power your other devices while on-the-go, essentially turning this speaker into a massive portable battery bank. The Boombox 2 is also completely waterproof with an IPX7 rating, so you can use it rain or shine, by the pool, or at the beach without worrying that it’ll get damaged. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just want something a bit more versatile, then consider checking out the JBL Clip 3. It has a built-in carabiner clip so you can attach the speaker to just about anywhere and enjoy Bluetooth audio with ease. It’s available on Amazon for $45, which saves $255 over today’s lead deal while delivering a more compact overall experience.

For all the other Bluetooth speaker deals that we find throughout the Black Friday holiday, you’ll want to check out our dedicated guide. Then, give our Black Friday hub a look for all the other sales that we find over the next few days.

JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Own the party. From backyard barbecues to weekend road trips, JBL Boombox 2 brings it with monstrous bass, bold design and an incredible 24 hours of play time. IPX7 waterproof and portable, this powerful speaker pumps out massive sound all day and all night. Plus, you can connect other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to turn the party up. JBL Boombox 2 keeps your friends dancing and its built-in powerbank keeps your devices charged. So you can groove from dusk till dawn and keep going strong!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
jbl Black Friday 2022

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Rare deals on Edifier speaker sets from $84: Bookshelf ...
Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.0 modem can save you up to $1...
Theragun’s popular electric massage guns and foam rol...
Anker’s latest L35 robot vacuums/mops hit new all...
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II fall to $249 with ANC and ...
Instant Pot Thanksgiving sale starts now from $40: Dual...
Enjoy off-season savings on EGO’s 56V cordless la...
Amazon Smart Thermostat is controlled with Alexa at $48...
Load more...
Show More Comments