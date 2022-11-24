JBL’s Boombox 2 Bluetooth speaker with 24-hour battery life hits new $300 low (Save $200)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.95 shipped. Down from $500, today’s deal comes in at $99 below the previous best price to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your parties to the next level, this speaker calls back to the iconic age of boomboxes delivering an experience like none other. The speaker packs a large bass woofer design for thumping audio and the impressively large battery delivers up to 24 hours of usage before it’s time to plug back in. And, since the battery is so large, there’s even a built-in USB-A port on the back so you can use it to power your other devices while on-the-go, essentially turning this speaker into a massive portable battery bank. The Boombox 2 is also completely waterproof with an IPX7 rating, so you can use it rain or shine, by the pool, or at the beach without worrying that it’ll get damaged. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just want something a bit more versatile, then consider checking out the JBL Clip 3. It has a built-in carabiner clip so you can attach the speaker to just about anywhere and enjoy Bluetooth audio with ease. It’s available on Amazon for $45, which saves $255 over today’s lead deal while delivering a more compact overall experience.

For all the other Bluetooth speaker deals that we find throughout the Black Friday holiday, you’ll want to check out our dedicated guide. Then, give our Black Friday hub a look for all the other sales that we find over the next few days.

JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Own the party. From backyard barbecues to weekend road trips, JBL Boombox 2 brings it with monstrous bass, bold design and an incredible 24 hours of play time. IPX7 waterproof and portable, this powerful speaker pumps out massive sound all day and all night. Plus, you can connect other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to turn the party up. JBL Boombox 2 keeps your friends dancing and its built-in powerbank keeps your devices charged. So you can groove from dusk till dawn and keep going strong!

