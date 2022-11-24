Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti/Ryzen 5 gaming desktop packs a punch at a new $1,100 low, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is running a number of gaming PC and laptop sales. Our favorite is the Skytech Shiva Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop at $1,099.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,300, today’s deal saves $200 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing the Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3060 Ti GPU, this desktop is a solid choice for your gaming setup. The Ryzen 5 packs six cores and 12 threads of processing power and is even unlocked so you can overclock it. On top of that, the RTX 3060 Ti delivers enough oomph to play your favorite titles at 1440p 120FPS or better in most scenarios. You’ll also find 1TB of speedy NVMe SSD storage, which is user-expandable should you need more in the future. Head below for additional gaming discounts.

Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop features:

Get serious about your improving your game and productivity. A Skytech Shiva offers the latest generation of powerful PC components to future proof your system ensuring years of quality gameplay and superb performance. With room to add your own 2.5-3″ storage drives you could download new games and edit video without worrying about running out of space.

