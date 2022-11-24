ZTE’s flagship Axon series smartphone hits new low for Black Friday, more up to $300 off

The ZTE smartphone Black Friday deals have arrived. A brand best known for delivering notable specs at relatively lower price points alongside some interesting features you don’t always find from the big Android brands, the best models in ZTE’s lineup of handsets are now seeing deep price drops for Thanksgiving week. With as much as $300 in savings joining bundle offers and even some bonus add-on tech, the deals also include the best price ever on its flagship Axon 40 Ultra smartphone with the under-display camera. Head below for a closer look.

ZTE Black Friday deals now live – Axon 40 Ultra

Sitting atop the ZTE lineup, as well as this year’s Black Friday price drops, is the brand’s flagship Axon 40 Ultra smartphone. The 2022 model handset delivers ZTE’s 6.8-inch 1500 nits AMOLED 120Hz full-view screen with 10-bit color depth, an 1,116 x 2,480 FHD resolution, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

Hidden behind that display, you’ll find the third-generation Under Display Camera – there’s no notch or Dynamic Island to get in the way of your viewing experience here:

Meet ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, our most capable smartphone yet. Ever since there was a full-size screen, the position of front cameras became a problem. And us, ZTE, shifted our sight to this problem. Now, the problem is finally solved, we filled up every notch, holes and imbalanced arrangements, bringing the market a clean full-size screen.

You’re looking at (or through) a 16MP front-facing camera on this model joined by a triple camera setup on the backside – a 107-degree super wide-angle lens equivalent to a 16mm camera lens, a 64MP primary shooter, and then a 64MP Periscope lens so “even when you zoom in, the quality of the picture remains crystal clear.”

There’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor at the heart of the operation, easily powering through mobile gaming setups with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, not to mention the X-axis Linear Motor with full vibration upgrade:

Linear motors have been upgraded so you can feel every touch of the game, experiencing stronger, near-console-level gaming vibrations.

More features at a glance:

5000mAh battery last 24+ hours

65W super-fast charging

Multi-layered heat dissipation system with active liquid cooling technologies

AI videography algorithms for night photography with star enhancement

Dual OIS and EIS are combined to provide full system-wide image stabilization

Available in two configurations – 8GB + 128GB storage or 12GB + 256GB storage – the Axon 40 Ultra smartphone now starts from $749 shipped. Regularly $800 and up, this is the first price drop we have ever tracked on the brand’s latest flagship device. There will also be a 24-hour flash sale for Axon 40 Ultra, unlimited quantities, starting from Nov. 25 8PM HKT/ 7AM EST, with $80 off.

Axon 40 Pro

While you won’t get the completely seamless and hidden front-side camera here, the Axon 40 Pro is a powerful and notable option from the brand with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Waterfall Screen as well as 10-bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3. That’s all joined by a more than gaming capable 144Hz Super-sync refresh rate and 108MP Ultra HD Master Camera as well. A Snapdragon 870 5G powers the operation while a similar 5,000mAh battery and the 65W charging found on the flagship model above are in place as well.

Axon 40 Pro from $419 (Reg. $499)

Axon 30 Ultra

The Axon 30 Ultra takes a similar flagship approach, but with a 4-lens camera array, a lighter price tag to match, and one of the deepest deals in the ZTE Black Friday sale. You’ll find a liquid-cooled Snapdragon 888 5G processor here as well as a 6.67-inch AMOLED Waterfall Screen and the same color specs as the model above. The 144Hz Super-sync refresh rate is particularly notable for gaming and watching movies as well as viewing your own content created with the 64MP AI Quad-cam system – 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom included – much like the audio side things with onboard dual surround sound speakers. Get a closer look right here.

Axon 30 Ultra from $449 (Reg. $749)

The ZTE Black Friday sale is clearly now in full swing, but you’ll want to act fast while it’s still throwing in a FREE LED lamp with your purchase. Head over to this landing page for an overview of everything on tap in this year’s ZTE Thanksgiving Week sale including some bundle offers with the handsets above and the brand’s ZTE wireless earbuds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!