Black Friday espresso deals from $129: De’Longhi, KitchenAid, more (Up to $300 off)

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a number of notable price drops on a range of espresso machines from KitchenAid, De’Longhi, Philips, and more. With pricing starting at $129 shipped, the Black Friday espresso machine deals are now in full swing with new all-time lows and hundreds of dollars in savings. You’ll find entry-level solutions that won’t the bank and the attractive KitchenAid model at $150 off, right up to the higher-end variants from Philips and Saeco. While the Keurig single-serve machine price drops are still live, if you’re looking to take it up a notch with some espresso action, you’ll find plenty of notable deals waiting below.

Best Black Friday espresso machine deals:

You could also take a look at the single-serve espresso makers from Nespresso, as we are also tracking some notable deals on those as well starting from $118 shipped right here. Then head over to our home goods and master Black Friday 2022 deal hub for even more.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

Getting the right temperature is key to making a great-tasting espresso – Dual, Smart Temperature Sensors ensure you have consistent temperature, so you can confidently make the perfect espresso at home, every time.

Prepare milk for delicious lattes, cappuccinos and more at the push of a button. The Automatic Milk Frother Attachment easily attaches to the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso machine for quality specialty espresso drinks at home.

Easier to use than traditional steam wands, the Automatic Milk Frother simply attaches to the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso machine and prepares creamy espresso drinks at the touch of a button.

Get your milk temperature just right with Automatic Temperature Control, and ensure milk is steamed to the ideal temperature for optimal flavor.

