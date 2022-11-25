Black Friday espresso deals from $129: De’Longhi, KitchenAid, more (Up to $300 off)

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a number of notable price drops on a range of espresso machines from KitchenAid, De’Longhi, Philips, and more. With pricing starting at $129 shipped, the Black Friday espresso machine deals are now in full swing with new all-time lows and hundreds of dollars in savings. You’ll find entry-level solutions that won’t the bank and the attractive KitchenAid model at $150 off, right up to the higher-end variants from Philips and Saeco. While the Keurig single-serve machine price drops are still live, if you’re looking to take it up a notch with some espresso action, you’ll find plenty of notable deals waiting below.
Best Black Friday espresso machine deals:
- The LOR Barista System $129 (Reg. $189)
- Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine $140 (Reg. $250)
- De’Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump $153 (Reg. $266)
- De’Longhi EC680M Steel Espresso Machine $250 (Reg. $360)
- KitchenAid Semi-Auto with milk frother $250 (Reg. $400)
- Philips EP3221Fully Automatic $549 (Reg. $599+)
- Philips EP3241 Fully Automatic $699 (Reg. $799)
- De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Machine $730 (Reg. $1,046)
- Philips SM7684 Titanium $1,599 (Reg. $1,799)
- Saeco Xelsis Super Automatic $1,899 (Reg. $2,199)
- And even more…
You could also take a look at the single-serve espresso makers from Nespresso, as we are also tracking some notable deals on those as well starting from $118 shipped right here. Then head over to our home goods and master Black Friday 2022 deal hub for even more.
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:
- Getting the right temperature is key to making a great-tasting espresso – Dual, Smart Temperature Sensors ensure you have consistent temperature, so you can confidently make the perfect espresso at home, every time.
- Prepare milk for delicious lattes, cappuccinos and more at the push of a button. The Automatic Milk Frother Attachment easily attaches to the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso machine for quality specialty espresso drinks at home.
- Easier to use than traditional steam wands, the Automatic Milk Frother simply attaches to the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso machine and prepares creamy espresso drinks at the touch of a button.
- Get your milk temperature just right with Automatic Temperature Control, and ensure milk is steamed to the ideal temperature for optimal flavor.
