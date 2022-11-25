Vitamix Black Friday deals now live up to $180 off its pro-grade blenders from $190, more

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Update: The Vitamix fall deals have now transitioned into the annual black Friday sale with up to $180 in savings and up to 50% in savings. Details are as follows. 

Vitamix has now launched a wide-ranging holiday sale with just about all of the deals now live or even lower on Amazon. With up to 10-year warranties attached, Vitamix blenders can be a solid investment for folks who take their home cooking seriously or are just looking for a high-quality solution that can handle just about anything you throw at it. They come along with variable speed control, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, self-cleaning programs, and more – some of them even include wireless connectivity features. Today’s price drops start from $100 shipped and deliver as much as $180 in savings across range of the brand’s lineup. All of the most notable price drops are ready and waiting for you down below the fold. 

Vitamix Black Friday deals:

Vitamix Explorian Blender features:

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
  • The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet
  • Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What’s in the Box: motor base, 48 oz. container, mini-tamper, cookbook

