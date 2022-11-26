ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Keyboard falls $40 to new low of $80, more

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of ASUS PC Gaming Peripherals starting from $23. Leading the way here has to be the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 33% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This keyboard comes in the full-sized form factor which means you’ll have a numpad and other associated keys. It also comes equipped with ROG Red Optical key switches for linear actuation with no tactile bump which decreases response times. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple keypress. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum alloy faceplate to stand up to everyday use while staying stylish in the process. Head below for more ASUS peripheral deals.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Take on all comers with ROG Strix Scope RX, the first mechanical RGB gaming keyboard featuring exclusive ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches. These switches provide a 100-million-keystroke lifespan and offer consistent linear keystrokes with immediate response. In addition, each switch has a central RGB LED to give every key all-round lighting. Strix Scope RX also offers IP57 water and dust resistance, an alloy top cover, and USB 2.0 passthrough. Like all Strix Scope series gaming keyboards, it has a wider Ctrl key and a Stealth key for FPS gamers. Go confidently into battle with ROG Strix Scope RX. The ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches are the first to be developed by ROG.

