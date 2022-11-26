Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO with dual 100W USB-C sees drops to $2,519 ($1,081 off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its solar panels and portable power stations on sale from $126 shipped. Our favorite discount is the latest Solar Generator 2000 PRO for $2,519.29. Down from $3,600, this massive $1,081 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, and is also the first discount since its release earlier this year. As one of Jackery’s most powerful setups to date, you’ll find the station itself delivers a 2160Wh capacity and there are two 200W solar panels included to refuel when you’re off-grid. There’s ample output options too, with dual 100W USB-C PD ports, three AC outlets capable of delivering up to 2,200W of power, as well as dual 18W USB-A QuickCharge ports and a 12V DC car outlet plug. This allows you to run pretty much anything, including your tech gear, all without having to be on the main grid giving you even more freedom to roam this winter. Check out Amazon’s landing page for additional deals then head below for more of our top picks.

Jackery Cyber Monday deals:

If you just need the power station and don’t need the bundled solar panels that you’ll find above, then check out our roundup from earlier this week that’s full of additional Jackery discounts. Pricing there starts at $209 and there’s several options to choose from. After that, swing by our Cyber Monday guide for all the other discounts that we find through next week.

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO features:

Clean and Unlimited Solar Energy: 100% clean and unlimited solar energy with smart MPPT controller for your camping or family emergency storage. The power station can be fully charged with 2 Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels within 7.5 hrs or only 2 hrs via AC wall outlet charging. (*Fully charged with 6 SolarSaga 200W solar panels (other 4 Solar Panels should be bought separately) less than 2.5 hrs.)

