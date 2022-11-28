Jetson’s Knight electric scooter with over 15 miles of range falls to new $348 low at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Jetson Knight Electric Scooter for $348 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $51 below the previous best price at Amazon. This electric scooter is designed to be easy to take with you from place to place as you travel throughout the city. It can collapse to make it simple to pick up, and also store when you arrive at a destination. The 350W motor can propel the scooter up to 15.5MPH and even lets it climb hills up to 15 degrees. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 16 miles on a single charge as well, which is more than enough for getting around the city once you park somewhere, or even traveling to work or the store. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil will be required for this scooter to function. Keep reading for more.

Have kids that want to ride around the cul-de-sac this summer? Well, pick them up the Razor A Kick Scooter that’s available on Amazon for $37 right now. It’d be a great way to spend just a little bit of your savings from today’s lead deal while also letting the kids enjoy being outside and also getting a bit of exercise at the same time.

Don’t forget to check out the more premium Segway SuperScooter GT electric scooters that are on sale at $390 off or more. Down to all-new lows, you’ll find these scooters are feature-packed and ready to tackle any task you throw at them, including traveling over 40 miles on a single charge.

Jetson Knight Electric Scooter features:

Easy Folding: Collapse and carry, or fold and stow, wherever you’re going, it’s easy with the Knight

350 Watt Motor: Zip around town in style with the Knight’s powerful yet quiet motor

LCD Display: Your Speedometer, odometer in KPH or MPH, and battery status can viewed in one glance

Climbs up to 15 degrees: Let the motor do the work so you don’t have to, the Knight can easily navigate up hills and inclines

