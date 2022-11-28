This monitor arm helps tidy your desk and stays put when set at new low of $16 (45% off)

MOUNTUP (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 32-inch Adjustable Monitor Mount/Arm for $15.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $29, this impressive 45% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This monitor arm isn’t like your traditional mounts, as it’s not gas-strut powered and easily adjustable. However, that’s not always a downside. As someone who’s used monitor arms for years, it’s extremely frustrating when you slightly bump a screen and it becomes unaligned. This mount gets around that by locking in your position preference once configured in height, tilt, and swivel, making sure it won’t pivot in a way you’re not wanting. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this headphone stand for just $9 on Amazon. It’ll continue to help tidy up your desk and ensure your headphones are always within arm’s reach. I really love having a headphone stand as well as monitor arm at my desk as it really helps to clean up clutter.

Consider picking up the just-released LG DualUp 16:18 monitor if you want an all-in-one solution. It comes with a mount in the package and delivers 90W USB-C PD passthrough charging as well. At $597, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making today the best time yet to pick up LG’s unique DualUp monitor.

MountUp Monitor Mount features:

MOUNTUP is a manufacturer of high quality monitor mount with over 15 years manufacturing experience. Each product is sleekly designed, rigorously tested for durability and assembly instructions have been standardized for simplicity from start to finish. Our monitor stand series build robust and are constructed for ultimate versatility. MOUNTUP computer monitor mount enables instant personalization of the workspace for improved comfort, health, and productivity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!