Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit brings the ambiance to your next family gathering at $245

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a range of Solo Stove outdoor fire pits and stoves from $55 shipped. Our top pick is the Bonfire 2.0 with Stand Smokeless Fire Pit at $244.99. Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 “pushes the limits of both combustion airflow efficiency and minimalist outdoor design.” The unique design allows this fire pit to burn with less smoke and more flame as well, which means getting smoke blown in your face when the wind changes directions will be worry of the past. The Bonfire 2.0 weighs just over 20 pounds, which means you can just toss it in the back of your car and head to the campsite with ease. Check out the rest of the Solo Stove discounts at Amazon then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the unique design of the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, then we recommend picking up this fire pit for $70 at Amazon. It won’t be quite as efficient or smoke-free as today’s lead deal, and it’s also not nearly as portable. But, with the cash you’re saving, that could be worth the trade-off.

Looking for something else? Well, East Oak’s fire pits are on sale still at Black Friday pricing. With deals starting at $91, there’s a lot of ways to save here. For starters, the 21-inch Pan Stove Fire Pit for $180 will actually deliver a semi-similar experience to the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 at a lower cost, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit features:

The Solo Stove Bonfire is unlike any other fire pit you’ve seen! We’ve used our patented technology that’s been perfected into a portable fire pit to take on trips or to enjoy at home. Bonfire gets its power from logs, creates a secondary burn and a beautiful flame that your family and friends enjoy. Stand ample airflow allows you to use it on heat-sensitive surfaces. The best part? Nearly no smoke and only fine ash left over! And with our new 2.0 design cleaning becomes easier than before.

