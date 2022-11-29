Blue’s official Radius III Yeti/Pro shockmount plummets to new all-time low at $26 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Blue Radius III Custom Yeti/Pro Shockmount for $25.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $50, today’s deal saves nearly 50% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed specifically by Blue for its Yeti/Pro microphones, the Radius III is a custom shockmount that will help isolate the mics from noise, shocks, and ambient vibration. Leveraging a vintage-style suspension design, the Radius III will not only bring function to your streaming setup, but also style. It cradles the microphone in front of you and will deliver an overall improved audio quality to your podcast or voiceover setup. Keep reading for more.

If you suffer from plosive noises entering your stream or recordings, then consider picking up this mic cover on Amazon for just $8. It’s a great way to spend just a little of your savings and it’ll help keep those popping Ps and hissing Ss out of the audio feed without adding a big or bulky windscreen in front of the mic.

Blue Radius III Yeti/Pro Shockmount features:

Radius III is a vintage-style suspension mount designed to isolate Yeti and Yeti Pro USB microphones from noise, shock and ambient vibration. Radius III features a new streamlined, lighter weight design, perfect for on-camera streaming. Custom designed for the Yeti and Yeti Pro microphones, Radius III is compatible with standard microphone stands and also works with virtually any microphone or mic clip that has a standard thread mount. Taking your recording and streaming productions to the next level, Radius III is the perfect companion to get the most from your Yeti or Yeti Pro USB mic.

