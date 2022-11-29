Move data from iPhone to Mac: SanDisk’s metal 64GB Flash Drive Luxe at $30 (Reg. $42), more

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $43 at Best Buy where it is currently selling for $40, this model more recently goes for around $36 at Amazon and is now within $1 of the lowest we have tracked there. This dual flash drive makes for a notable solution to both storing data on-the-go and transferring content from Lightning-equipped Apple gear to modern USB-C MacBooks, for example. It features an all-metal casing, 64GB capacity, and backwards compatibility with USB 2.0 gear. Head below for more details and additional flash drive deals.

More flash drive deals:

Just be sure to head over to our hands-on review for the OWC Envoy Mini Thunderbolt SSD that comes in at the size of flash drive with impressive transfer speeds. It also happens to be sitting at the best prices we have ever tracked right now too.

SanDisk 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe features:

The all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors.

Seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad Pro and USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.(1); (1)For iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see SanDisk Support ixpand compatibility web page. Android device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support; see SanDisk dualdrive-c web page for list of compatible devices.

(1)For iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see SanDisk Support ixpand compatibility web page. Android device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support; see SanDisk dualdrive-c web page for list of compatible devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!