Melissa & Doug Cyber Sale checks off your shopping list: 30% off sitewide + free shipping

The Melissa and Doug Cyber Sale is offering 30% off sitewide when you apply promo code CYBERNOV22 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Shape Sorting Cube Classic Toy that's marked down to $13 and originally sold for $19. This toy is great for 2-5 years old and features 12 wooden brightly colored, easy-to-grip shapes with a wooden cube with holes of the same shape. This toy promotes color and shape recognition as well as problem-solving skills. Rated 4/5 stars from Melissa and Doug customers.

