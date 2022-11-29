Melissa & Doug Cyber Sale checks off your shopping list: 30% off sitewide + free shipping

Melissa & Doug Black Friday deals

The Melissa and Doug Cyber Sale is offering 30% off sitewide when you apply promo code CYBERNOV22 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Shape Sorting Cube Classic Toy that’s marked down to $13 and originally sold for $19. This toy is great for 2-5 years old and features 12 wooden brightly colored, easy-to-grip shapes with a wooden cube with holes of the same shape. This toy promotes color and shape recognition as well as problem-solving skills. Rated 4/5 stars from Melissa and Doug customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out our fashion and home guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Melissa & Doug features:

