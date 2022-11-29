Nordstrom’s Cyber Week takes up to 60% off Nike, Converse, adidas, more + free shipping

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday deals continue with up to 60% off new markdowns from top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Nike, Converse, Cole Haan, adidas, Tory Burch, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Sorel Madson II Waterproof Boots that are marked down to $158 and originally sold for $210. These waterproof boots are a great option for winter weather and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style was designed to feel like your favorite hiking shoes with a cushioned insole and specifically placed grooves to promote traction. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!