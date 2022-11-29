QNAP’s regularly $1,049 8-Bay NAS with dual 2.5GbE and PCIe expansion slots falls to $899

Amazon is now offering the QNAP TS-873A-8G 8-Bay NAS for $899 shipped. Normally going for $1,049, this 14% discount, or solid $150 price drop marks the second-best price we’ve tracked, coming within $5 of the all-time low. This unit comes with eight bays for hard drives or SSDs and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded 2.2GHz quad-core processor. This CPU, alongside 8GB of memory, is capable of playing back 4K video with hardware transcoding with Plex. The dual 2.5GB Ethernet ports enable speeds upwards of 590MB/s for file transfers. There are also three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports and a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C alongside two PCIe Gen 3×4 slots for future expansion. The included 8GB of RAM can be later upgraded to 64GB. Keep reading below for more.

If you want to save some cash and not have to worry about getting separate drives, check out the WD 4TB My Cloud at $160. This unit comes with a single hard drive and the hardware to host the storage as a cloud. Using the My Cloud Home app, you will be able to access your files from your mobile device or any desktop. It can be used for general file storage or you can set up your computer to back up to the cloud device automatically. You do lack the flexibility and upgradability the QNAP NAS gives you, however.

Looking to upgrade your home network alongside getting a NAS? We’re currently tracking the refreshed Google Wi-Fi 802.11ac Mesh System down at $140, matching our previous mention for the best price to date. If your home Wi-Fi didn’t handle having the family over during Thanksgiving or you’re looking to be prepared for the upcoming winter holiday season get-togethers, Google’s refreshed home networking system is a notable way to enjoy more reliable, whole-home coverage for less.

QNAP TS-873A-8G 8-Bay NAS features:

Featuring an AMD Ryzen V1000 series V1500B quad-core processor that delivers great system performance with up to quad-core / 8 threads and Turbo Core up to 2.2 GHz. The TS-x73A features two 2.5GbE RJ45 ports and two PCIe Gen3 slots for you to flexibly deploy 5GbE/10GbE networks. Two M.2 NVMe SSD slots for Qtier Technology and SSD Caching enable constant storage optimization.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!