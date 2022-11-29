Smith & Wesson’s S.W.A.T. 3.5-inch folding pocket knife falls to best price of 2022 at $35

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonToolsSmith & Wesson
Reg. $41 $35
a close up of a knife

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson S.W.A.T. Folding Pocket Knife for $35.04 shipped. Down from $41, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in over a year at Amazon, delivering nearly 15% in savings. With an overall length of 8.5 inches and a blade length of 3.7 inches, this knife is perfect for opening boxes that you have arrive from this past weekend’s shopping festivities. The blade itself is comprised of 4034 black oxide high carbon stainless steel to hold its edge and there’s a matching black aluminum handle as well. Plus, the liner lock will ensure that your blade stays deployed. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a solid pocket knife for your EDC, then consider picking up this 2-pack of LED flashlights for just $10 at Amazon. Each one has a belt/pocket clip and uses an LED beam instead of a traditional incandescent bulb. Plus, these flashlights deliver up to 300 lumens of brightness from a single AA, though you could choose to opt for a rechargeable 14500 battery as well.

Not sure where to start with buying a pocket knife? We have plenty of recommendations in our roundup of the best options on the market in our opinion. Personally, I carry a Civivi Elementum and absolutely love the blade and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

Smith & Wesson S.W.A.T. Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • 8.5 inch (21.7 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.7 inches (9.4 cm) and a weight of 5.8 ounces
  • Blade is made of reliable 4034 Black Oxide High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, aluminum handle
  • Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip, ambidextrous thumb knobs, finger actuator and M.A.G.I.C. assisted opening making it ideal for everyday carry

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Smith & Wesson

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Blue’s official Radius III Yeti/Pro shockmount pl...
Slice box cutters, DIY knives, more make for great stoc...
Microsoft’s regularly $1,300 Surface Pro 8 13-inc...
Crescent’s 180-piece tool set with case includes ...
Philips’ Norelco 18-piece Multigroomer drops even...
Melissa & Doug Cyber Sale checks off your shopping...
Celestron’s Smartphone App-Enabled StarSense Expl...
9to5Toys Daily: November 29, 2022 – M2 iPad Pro $100 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments