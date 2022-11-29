Smith & Wesson’s S.W.A.T. 3.5-inch folding pocket knife falls to best price of 2022 at $35

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson S.W.A.T. Folding Pocket Knife for $35.04 shipped. Down from $41, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in over a year at Amazon, delivering nearly 15% in savings. With an overall length of 8.5 inches and a blade length of 3.7 inches, this knife is perfect for opening boxes that you have arrive from this past weekend’s shopping festivities. The blade itself is comprised of 4034 black oxide high carbon stainless steel to hold its edge and there’s a matching black aluminum handle as well. Plus, the liner lock will ensure that your blade stays deployed. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a solid pocket knife for your EDC, then consider picking up this 2-pack of LED flashlights for just $10 at Amazon. Each one has a belt/pocket clip and uses an LED beam instead of a traditional incandescent bulb. Plus, these flashlights deliver up to 300 lumens of brightness from a single AA, though you could choose to opt for a rechargeable 14500 battery as well.

Not sure where to start with buying a pocket knife? We have plenty of recommendations in our roundup of the best options on the market in our opinion. Personally, I carry a Civivi Elementum and absolutely love the blade and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

Smith & Wesson S.W.A.T. Folding Pocket Knife features:

8.5 inch (21.7 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.7 inches (9.4 cm) and a weight of 5.8 ounces

Blade is made of reliable 4034 Black Oxide High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, aluminum handle

Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip, ambidextrous thumb knobs, finger actuator and M.A.G.I.C. assisted opening making it ideal for everyday carry

