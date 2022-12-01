Lenovo’s Smart Clock with Alexa falls to new low of $20 in holiday sale (Reg. $30)

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Clock with Alexa for $19.99 shipped. Down from a $70 list price and $30 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This compact smart clock leverages Amazon’s Alexa for voice control and you can use simple commands to set timers, alarms, reminders, and more. It can also stream Amazon Music, Spotify, or even Apple Music as well as play audiobooks, podcasts, and more as part of Alexa’s multi-room setup. It’s also privacy-focused with no camera at all, making it a solid choice all around. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

If you don’t need the clock-focused aspect of today’s lead deal, consider instead picking up a previous-generation Echo Dot for just $15. It still works within Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and even pairs up for multi-room audio. The Echo Dot really is one of the best smart speakers to place throughout your home, especially for just $15 each.

Don’t forget that Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 is on sale from $35 right now. There are two models discounted, one being a similar style to today’s lead deal, and the other packing a full-on smart display experience. These discounts deliver all-time lows as well, which make it a solid choice all around for your smart home setup.

Lenovo Smart Clock with Alexa features:

In the kitchen, study, or bathroom, take back your time. Stay informed without wasting time by checking the large, high-contrast LED display for weather, humidity, and temperature outside. No time to look, or hands full? Just ask Alexa. Set timers, alarms, reminders, and fill your Amazon shopping cart. Whatever you want, just say it out loud.

