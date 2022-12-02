Amazfit’s GTS 2 smartwatch packs 7-day battery life at all-time low of $90 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 GPS Smartwatch for $90 shipped. Normally $180, today’s deal saves 50% and marks a return to the all-time low seen only once before, marking the best price of 2022 so far. With 90 built-in sports mode and intelligent recognition for six of those, this smartwatch will help you automatically track workouts with ease. The GTS 2 also packs 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep tracking, step counting, and much more. There’s even a HD AMOLED display that measures 1.65-inches and has a 341ppi pixel density. Plus, the battery can last up to seven days on a single charge, which lets you go an entire week without plugging in. Keep reading for more.

We would recommend that you spend just a fraction of your savings on this 2-pack of replaceable bands. With both a stainless steel link and mesh design included in the purchase, you’ll have the ability to choose a band for any occasion. Coming in at just $15 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s easy to recommend picking this up to give your watch a high-end look without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget to check out Skagen’s Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatch which is on sale for $137. Down from $295, this drops the smartwatch to an all-time low at Amazon, making now a particularly great time to pick it up. Then, swing by our fitness tracker guide to see all the other discounts we’ve found if you’re not a fan of Skagen or Amazfit.

Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch features:

The AMOLED screen offers a 341 PPI pixel density making the display clear and exquisite, with vivid colors ensuring smooth readability. A broad range of watch face themes ensures that you’re always in style, and they have a custom Always-on Display, so you can see the interface you like anywhere, anytime. SpO2 is a major indicator of human health, so the Amazfit GTS 2 introduces a SpO2 measurement function. When you engage in intense mental or physical activity, you can test your SpO2 level the moment you start feeling unwell, for a better understanding of your physical condition. Integrating the Huami-developed BioTracker 2, the Amazfit GTS 2 features precision 24-hour heart rate monitoring, covering heart rate zones, and providing warnings when your resting heart rate is abnormally elevated.

