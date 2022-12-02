Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen with Dolby Atmos falls to new all-time low at $167

Amazon is offering the latest Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Generation for $167.19 shipped. Down from $190, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. For further comparison, this is really the first notable price drop that we’ve seen, making today’s discount particularly special. The 10.6-inch 1080p IPS display here allows you to enjoy your favorite content on-the-go. There are Dolby Atmos speakers surrounding the tablet, and it’s also lightweight so you can easily bring it just about anywhere. On top of that, the latest Tab M10 Plus features an “immersive reading mode” which “makes long screen sessions easier on the eyes with enhanced readability.” It also packs Android 12 already, allowing you to run some of the latest software that Google has to offer. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

However, you can opt for the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet instead with an included wireless charging dock for $120 on Amazon. This gives you an Alexa paired with mobile experience that today’s deal can’t touch in a more budget-focused form factor. However, also only an 8-inch display and offers the same 32GB of internal storage, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for less than Black Friday pricing. Normally $449, this discount drops the tablet down to $419 at Amazon, which marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked so far.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen features:

You can binge longer and study smarter with the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Android Tablet. Sleek, thin, and lightweight, this handy 10-inch tablet goes wherever you do, packing power and performance into a bold and contemporary aluminum chassis that’s just 0.29″ thin and as little as 1.03 lbs. Slip your Lenovo tablet into a shoulder bag, your school backpack, or carry it in folio case (available separately). The bright and colorful 10.6″ display offers full HD clarity, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows for hours! Plus, with the special Reading Mode and TÜV Low Blue Light certification, you can enjoy long, comfortable hours of screen time on this Android tablet without straining your eyes. Music and audio sound great with the immersive quad speaker system optimized with Dolby Atmos®.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

