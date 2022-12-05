Ray-Ban Flash Sale takes 50% off best-selling sunglasses from $65 + free shipping

Ray-Ban’s Flash Sale is currently offering up to 50% off best-selling sunglass styles from $65. Prices are as marked. You can also save 20% off custom frames and 50% off prescription lens. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Grey Aviator Sunglasses that are marked down to $94 and originally sold for $188. The sliver mirrored lens will help to make any outfit pop and it features a polarized lens as well, which promotes a clear view. These sunglasses are gender neutral, which means anyone can style them, and they have a classic fit. Plus, they feature a leather case with a scratch-resistant interior. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

