Crocs Winter Flash Sale takes up to 25% off lined clogs, sandals, boots, more from $19

Crocs is having a Flash Sale and offering up to 25% off select winter styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on lined clogs, sandals, boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Classic Lined Clogs that’s currently marked down to $50, which is $10 off the original rate. These shoes are available in twelve color options and features a fuzzy liner that adds to the cushion and comfort, indoors or out. This style is available in men’s or women’s sizing and it can easily be worn as a slipper, however it has a rubber base to add traction. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!