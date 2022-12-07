Holiday magazine sub deals up to 50% off: 2-yrs. Men’s Health $7.50 or Wired for $5

The next highlight deal in the annual DiscountMags magazine holiday sale is Men’s Health. Regularly as much as $15 per year at Amazon where it is now marked down to $7, it is much more affordable with our DiscountMags offer. Using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout, you can land 2-years from $7.50 with no delivery fees, sales tax, or worry of auto-renewal. At $3.75 per year, this is among the best prices we have tracked, matching the Black Friday offer, and the lowest total out there from a trusted source. Head below additional details.

You can also use this holiday price drop to score a simple and affordable remote gift that keeps on giving for two straight years. You can leave a gift note at checkout and send the magazine to any address you wish.

For those unfamiliar, Men’s Health is loaded with advice on health, fitness, weight loss, and relationships alongside articles covering fashion, entertainment, science, and even food trends and the like. And be sure to jump on it now as this price will be live for today and tomorrow.

However, if it’s the tech reads you’re after, Amazon still has the popular title Wired marked down to match the best price we have tracked all year. You can currently score 1-years subscriptions for just $5 with free delivery, down from the regular $10, but just be sure to watch out for auto-renewals when the year is up (it can be canceled from your Amazon account).

And be sure to go scoop up your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebieswhile you’re at it.

Men’s Health features:

Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships.Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

