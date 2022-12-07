Inkbird’s wireless meat thermometer with 500-foot range sees 60% discount to new low of $14

Mixtea360 (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird 500-foot Wireless Meat Thermometer for $14.39 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 10N123SC at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Perfect for the holiday cooking season, you’ll find that this thermometer is made to monitor remotely. Whether that means from the couch when cooking in the kitchen or in the office when the smoker is going, it’ll work for either task. The wireless display can reach up to 500 feet which gives plenty of range to monitor from afar. The unit that’s plugged into the thermometer probe itself has a display that ranges from 32 to 572 degrees, and then the remote unit also has a screen to view what the temperature is. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting for a digital, instant-read thermometer. Personally, I use a ThermoPro instant-read thermometer when cooking either in the kitchen or at the grill. You can pick it up for just $11 at Amazon, which saves a few bucks compared to the Inkbird model above. While this isn’t designed for monitoring, it’ll give you a temperature reading in just a few seconds, which is perfect for checking if the steak is done right before pulling it off the grill.

While waiting for your meal to finish, fire up the Nespresso Vertuo espresso maker and enjoy a fresh cup of coffee. I use a Nespresso Vertuo every morning to get the day going and absolutely love it. Right now, the Vertuo is on sale for $109, while it normally costs $170, making now a great time to pick it up.

Inkbird Wireless Meat Thermometer features:

Super strong remote signal and stable ability enable you to monitor cooking or bbq grill up to 500feet away. With this digital meat thermometer, you will have more time to entertain your friends and prepare other food. The wireless meat thermometer features a High & Low alarm and up to 99h 59m countdown timer, when time or temperature is reached, it will beep to alert you, no more worry about overcooked or undercooked anymore. This digital meat thermometer supports both C/F temp units, the food-grade probes have a wide temp range: 32° F ~ 572 ° F (Short-time measurement); 32° F~ 482 ° F (continuous monitoring). Also, the large backlight LCD allows you to read it clearly and easily in low-light conditions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!