Govee’s outdoor Wi-Fi LED string light kit beats Cyber Monday price at new low of $20 (50% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 48-foot Outdoor Wi-Fi String LED Light Kit for $19.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ready to add ambiance to your outdoor patio or space, this kit spans 15 LED bulbs across 48 feet to add extra illumination with ease. With built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to pair the strip to the Govee app, Alexa, or Assistant as well, which enables brightness control, power toggle, and more. In addition to control from smart home gear, you could program the lights to turn on or off when the sun goes down and comes up, making the entire system smart overall. Plus, the kit is IP65 water-resistant as well, which means that you can leave it up rain or shine. Keep reading for more.

You can pick up this 60-pack of S hooks with clips to hang your new string light for $12 at Amazon. These are great for hanging from twine, which can be picked up for $5 on Amazon. Pairing the S hooks with twine is a great way to suspend the lights above your patio as it allows for a variety of mounting options.

Does your home need better Wi-Fi coverage overall? Well, Google’s new Nest WiFi 6 Pro systems are on sale for the first time. Pricing starts at $170, and there’s at least $30 to save here. Packing the fastest speeds Google has offered in a Wi-Fi setup, these kits offer whole-home coverage to help get rid of dead spots in your wireless network.

Govee Wi-Fi Outdoor String Light Kit features:

With the Govee Home app, you can control your Smart Outdoor String Lights anytime, anywhere with Wi-Fi availability. Christmas Smart outdoor string lights work with Alexa and google assistant for a hands-free method of control. Power lights on/off, adjust brightness or change colors using simple voice commands. Govee Home app offers an easy way to manage your govee Christmas outdoor lights with no distance limit. Conveniently control brightness, set the scene modes and create timers with one tap.

