Klipsch’s regularly $969 Cinema 800 3.1-Ch. Soundbar System falls to new low of $499

Amazon is now offering the Klipsch Cinema 800 3.1-Channel Soundbar System for $499 shipped. Normally going for $969, this 49% discount, or solid $470 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. If you want to upgrade from the built-in TV speakers, this option from Klipsch is a great choice with the slim profile design, built-in Dolby Atmos support, Spotify Connect, Alexa integration, HDMI eARC, and 8K HDR pass-through. The wireless 10-inch subwoofer will add that punchy bass to enhance the sound field here. The wireless remote will allow you to control the soundbar and subwoofer levels independently with the Wi-Fi connectivity allowing for control with the Klipsch Connect app. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, then be sure to check out the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. This 2.1-channel system has a total power of 320W which is 480W less than the Klipsch system above. HDMI ARC support is also present here for a one-cable setup with Bluetooth wireless connectivity for mobile devices also being supported. Overall, this is a fairly basic soundbar setup that will be an improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers but you won’t have any surround sound capability.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. We’re also tracking the Samsung 130-inch The Premiere 4K Ultra Short Throw Smart Triple Laser Projector for $4,998. Samsung’s The Premiere is said to be the “world’s first HDR10+ certified projector” which means you can expect “precise color accuracy and incredible contrast.” This HDR performance is paired with the 2800 lumens of brightness that will allow you to easily view content even in daylight.

Klipsch Cinema 800 3.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

The Klipsch Cinema 800 Dolby Atmos sound bar features built-in universal wifi that integrates simply with your existing Smart Home ecosystem – featuring Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Spotify Connect.

The Cinema 800 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar features HDMI-eARC and 8K video pass-through to deliver unparalleled quality and clarity for your premium TV and HDMI sources.

Dolby Vision HDR compatibility provides a remarkable color palette, sharper contrasts, and incredible brightness. The Cinema 800 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar brings the highest standard of home cinema reproduction available on the market today.

