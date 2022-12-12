SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD now undercuts Black Friday down at $95, plus more

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H has launched a notable storage sale featuring hard drives, portable SSDs, microSD cards, and more from top brands like WD and SanDisk. One particular highlight here is the latest model SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $94.99 shipped. Price automatically applies at checkout. Regularly $130 these days, this model fetched closer to $160 last year and is currently marked down to the $100 Black Friday/holiday price at Amazon. Today’s deal is easily among the lowest price we have tracked and comes in at $5 below the listing we saw at the end of last month. Easily landing in our roundup of the best portable SSDs out there, it features a solid build with 2-meter drop protection and IP55 dust/water resistance. From there, you’ll find USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and an NVMe-based SSD that can push data at up to 1,050MB/s with convenient USB-C connectivity and a carabiner loop for attaching to internal bag clips and the like. More details and holiday storage deals below.

You’ll want to browse through the B&H storage sale right here before the whole thing shuts down later tonight. You’ll find a host of larger desktop HDDs that can come in handy for Time Machine backups, internal NAS drives, G-DRIVE products, and much more. The deals start from $15 and remember the final price won’t appear until you add it to your cart.

There are also a few hangover holiday deals floating around on portable SSDs you’ll want to check out below as well:

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption

