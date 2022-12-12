SKIL’s 14A/2.5HP plunge and fixed base router combo kit falls to new low of $119 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 14A Plunge/Fixed Base Router Combo Kit for $119 shipped. Down from $149, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, saving 20% from its normal going rate. This router kit is perfect for the weekend woodworker as it includes both the plunge and fixed bases for various tasks. The 14A motor peaks at 2.5HP and is ready to handle any routing task you might need. There’s an LCD display that lets you select what bit type is being used and the material you’re working with, suggesting the proper RPM. There’s also a special motor in use that maintains RPM while routing which is something that’s quite nice to have. Keep reading for more.

You can take some of your savings form today’s lead deal to pick up a few router bits to have them on hand once your new kit arrives. This set has 12 bits and comes in at $19 on Amazon, which skates in at less than what you’ll save above. In the kit, you’ll find roundovers, straight bits, a dovetail, chamfer, and more available to get you started as soon as it arrives.

Use Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC to block out the loud workshop noise for $180. That’s a $50 discount from its normal going rate and makes it a solid choice for your music listening setup. I use ANC true wireless earbuds in the shop all the time to help block out loud ambient noise and it works great, so if you don’t yet have a pair of true wireless earbuds, now’s a great time to pick them up.

SKIL Router features:

This woodworking router allows you to easily switch between fixed- and plunge-base, and has the power of 14 Amps so you can take on more tasks. With soft start technology, the router starts slow and ramps up to provide time to adjust. Plus precise depth adjustments and speed control to maintain optimum RPMS. Ergonomic handles limit vibration and reduce fatigue over long use.

