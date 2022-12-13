ASUS’ VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 Laptop with detachable keyboard returns to low of $550

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 N6000/8GB/256GB Laptop for $549.99 shipped. Normally going for $746, this 26% discount marks a return to the all-time low price for only the third time. Coming equipped with an Intel Pentium N6000 Quad-Core processor and 8GB of RAM, the VivoBook 13 Slate comes running Windows 11 Home in S Mode and includes a free month of Adobe Creative Cloud. The 13.3-inch OLED 1080p touchscreen uses Corning Gorilla Glass for increased toughness. Rounding out the VivoBook is Dolby Vision HDR, a detachable keyboard, and the ASUS Pen 2.0 for drawing or taking notes. Whether you’re using this laptop for taking notes in college or using it as your mobile art studio, you will enjoy using this lightweight laptop. Head below for more.

Looking to save some cash? You can swap to Chrome OS instead with the ASUS C403 N3350/4GB/32GB Chromebook at $257.50. This device features a 180-degree hinge to make collaboration easier with the 14-inch display featuring an anti-glare coating to make viewing easy in most conditions. It runs an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor with half the RAM at 4GB and 32GB of eMMC storage which is a step down from the 256GB of NVMe storage above. Most of your files will end up stored on Google Drive which is why you have low onboard storage.

Looking to make the jump to Apple silicon instead this holiday season? We’re also tracking Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air 256GB model marked down to $1,049, matching the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports.

ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 Laptop features:

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the fantastic fun-filled 2-in-1 portable companion that makes it easier to enjoy everything you love, everywhere. Whether you’re studying or working, chilling or chatting, vertical or horizontal, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED adapts so you can work or play your way.

