Design Christmas cards and more on the Silhouette Cameo 4 from $200, today only

Today only, Woot is offering Silhouette crafting machines priced from $200 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the Cameo 4 Bundle at $199.99. Down from a $259 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed as one of Silhouette’s most powerful machines, the Cameo 4 is quite capable all around. You’ll be able to cut or sketch on dozens of materials including vinyl, cardstock, fabric, and much more. On top of that, there’s the ability to feed from either a roll or on the mat depending on how much material you need to use at one time. It has a 12-inch width with the ability to cut up to 10 feet at a time when using a roll as well. Plus, there’s automatic tool detection, 3mm clearance for thicker materials, and a free-to-use program for design. Check out Woot’s landing page for additional deals then head below for more information.

Now, the Silhouette doesn’t come with any tools outside of the required knives it needs to function. My wife recently got a similar model to today’s lead deal and these tools are crucial for any project she takes on. Silhouette’s official tool kit includes a weeding hook, scraper, ruler, microfiber, and more for just $14 Prime shipped.

You’ll use Silhouette Studio to control the Cameo 4 on sale above, so be sure to have a compatible computer on hand to run it. The software runs on both Windows and macOS, which makes Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air ideal for the job. The latest MacBook Air is fanless, meaning you won’t have to deal with noise when using it and there’s plenty of power to handle all of your design tasks. Right now, the M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $1,049, making today a great time to pick it up.

Silhouette Cameo 4 features:

With more speed and power than any other Silhouette machine, the Cameo 4 is a desktop cutting machine for the modern maker. With certain materials you can now choose to cut from a mat or go completely matless using Cameo 4’s smart cutting technology. You can also cut directly from a roll using the built-in roll feeder and crosscutter. Cut or sketch on dozens of materials such as vinyl, cardstock, fabric, and more.

