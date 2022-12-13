UGREEN DigiNest Pro 100W and 140W Nexode USB-C chargers hit new lows from $80

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its DigiNest Pro 100W USB-C GaN Charging Station for $89.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at more than $7 below our last mention. In all, it saves 31% and is only the fifth time we’ve seen it go on sale at Amazon. Ready to power your entire desk with a single unit, this charging station delivers seven total outputs to choose from. There’s three USB-C ports which can deliver up to 100W of power, a USB-A output, as well as three AC plugs. Powered by GaN II technology, this charging station offers up to a 95% conversion rate with better heat dissipation for a more efficient setup all around. Plus, it’s quite compact, so as to not take up a lot of space on your desk while still offering ample plug options. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind losing out on a few of the ports from above, then check out the UGREEN 140W Nexode USB-C PPS Charger for $79.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from $120 at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Really, this charger is made for USB-C only. It offers up to 140W output from one port and 100W from the other, though, when used at the same time, it’ll deliver 65W from each. So, if you need a way to power up on-the-go with even Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, then this is a solid choice all around.

Speaking of the latest Apple laptops, either charger above will easily take care of powering the new M2 MacBook Air. With a refreshed design, MagSafe power, and an updated display, you’ll find Apple’s latest M2 chip here as well as at least 256GB of SSD storage. The M2 MacBook Air is on sale from $1,049 right now and arrives before Christmas, so be sure to check it out if you’re in the market for a new laptop.

UGREEN DigiNest Pro Charger features:

7-in-1 Charging Station: With 3 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port and 3 AC outlets, Ugreen 100W Charging Station can charge up to 7 devices at the same time and provide a clutter-free desktop.

100W of Charging Power: Charging your laptops, tablets and phones even faster than before. Charge a 16″ MacBook Pro to 41% in 30 minutes.

GaN II Technology: By innovatively utilizing GaN II chip to power strip, Ugreen DigiNest Pro Charging Station offers up to 95% conversion rate, better heat dissipation and a more compact size.

8-Layer Safety System: Get a variety of protections like overload, overcurrent and grounded protection, along with many other security features. Charge your devices with peace of mind.

Massive Compatibility: Ugreen 100W USB C GaN Charger provides super-fast speed to virtually any USB-A or USB-C mobile device, tablets and laptops. With 3 AC outlets, connect home appliances like projectors, monitors and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!