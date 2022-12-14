Pair ANYCUBIC’s auto-leveling pre-built Kobra Neo 3D printer with 1KG of filament for $230

ANYCUBIC’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer with 1KG of Silk Silver PLA for $229.99 shipped. Down from $290 at Amazon and $250 direct from ANYCUBIC without the extra filament, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is also the first price drop that we’ve seen. As ANYCUBIC’s latest 3D printer, you’ll find that it will arrive 90% pre-assembled and it should be “set up within 10 minutes.” You’ll find that the LeviQ 25-point auto leveling system only takes five minutes to level the bed as well, and is triggered by a single button press. There’s a magnetic PEI spring steel platform which is my preferred 3D print bed as it makes it easy to remove projects. Plus, it has a bed size of 220x220x250, which is pretty typical for open-frame printers but gives you plenty of room to design and print larger projects. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to bolster your 3D printing setup. Just $25 on Amazon scores you 1KG of HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament in black, which is great for multiple different types of projects. It’s directly compatible with the 3D printer featured above, making it a great addition to your new setup.

Looking for other maker-focused gear to pick up as we head into the holidays? Well, my gift guide went over 3D printers, lasers, and CNCs to outfit the perfect maker space. After adding all three categories of maker products to my workshop, I’ve found that there’s almost nothing that I can’t build.

ANYCUBIC Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer features:

The 5-modular design makes it possible to set up the printer within 10 minutes, which makes KOBRA Neo a good choice for a beginner-friendly FDM 3D printer. Anycubic KOBRA Neo prints at a typical speed of 60mm/s and reaches 100mm/s at its highest, which is possible to speed up 3D printing times without losing quality. Compared to the previous generation Anycubic Mega S, The Anycubic KOBRA Neo has a 34.4% increase in printing volume to 12.1 liters. The printing size is 220x220x250 mm, which is equivalent to the size of a standard size 5 football. The standard power outage resuming sensor and the optional filament run-out sensor reduce filament waste and save time by avoiding the printing failure caused by the power outage and lack of filament.

